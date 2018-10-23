Vogue Magazine Catches Backlash for Featuring Kendall Jenner in Afro

Kendall Jenner is once again in the crosshairs of controversy after Vogue featured her in a new photo shoot where she's rockin' an afro ... and the fashion mag blinked.
Fifteen years and 150 finalists later, the @CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize has created global stars, local heroes, a must-watch New York Fashion Week, and, most important, a true sense of community among designers of all ages and backgrounds—all with differing aesthetic and commercial aspirations—who communicate, collaborate, and essentially care for one another through the fun and not-so-fun times. Laura Vassar Brock—one of the founders of 2016 #CVFF winner Brock Collection—says, “We spoke to a few friends who had gone through it, and they all said the same thing: that the Fashion Fund is a life-changing experience. And indeed it was!” Tap the link in our bio to learn more. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, November 2018
The supermodel appears in a new Vogue story that's running in November where she's wearing a variety of Brock Collection dresses ... and sporting a 'fro-style 'do. Her hair was frizzy and teased-out (nothing like her usual style) ... and some people got pissed, claiming cultural appropriation and questioning why Vogue didn't use a black model.
People flooded the comment section of Vogue's Instagram post showing off Kendall's puffed-out hairstyle, and openly speculated about the connotations and intentions behind booking a white girl for the gig ... with some calling the move racist and demeaning to black women.
Vogue now says Kendall's hair was simply reflecting the "Edwardian/Gibson Girl" style they were going for with the Brock Collection. FWIW ... a quick google search shows that women of that era did, in fact, have similar hairstyles.
Either way, Vogue eventually apologized, explaining it did not mean to offend anyone.