Kendall Jenner Vogue 'Afro' Shoot Sparks Backlash ... Mag Apologizes

Vogue Magazine Catches Backlash for Featuring Kendall Jenner in Afro

Kendall Jenner is once again in the crosshairs of controversy after Vogue featured her in a new photo shoot where she's rockin' an afro ... and the fashion mag blinked.

The supermodel appears in a new Vogue story that's running in November where she's wearing a variety of Brock Collection dresses ... and sporting a 'fro-style 'do. Her hair was frizzy and teased-out (nothing like her usual style) ... and some people got pissed, claiming cultural appropriation and questioning why Vogue didn't use a black model.

People flooded the comment section of Vogue's Instagram post showing off Kendall's puffed-out hairstyle, and openly speculated about the connotations and intentions behind booking a white girl for the gig ... with some calling the move racist and demeaning to black women.

Vogue now says Kendall's hair was simply reflecting the "Edwardian/Gibson Girl" style they were going for with the Brock Collection. FWIW ... a quick google search shows that women of that era did, in fact, have similar hairstyles.

Either way, Vogue eventually apologized, explaining it did not mean to offend anyone.