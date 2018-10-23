'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Invites Trump to Talk Self-Identifying in Transgender Community

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Trump Needs Self-Identifying Lesson ... We Deserve a Voice!!!

Before President Trump enacts new policies essentially erasing the transgender community ... Carmen Carrera wants one swing -- a diplomatic one -- at convincing him he's dead wrong.

The "RuPaul's Drag Race" star tells TMZ ... she's willing to sit down with POTUS -- despite their huge differences -- and make it clear to him that trans people DO exist and it's their right to self-identify. ICYMI, Trump's administration is reportedly considering a policy that would identify everyone by their genitalia at birth.

That's pissed off the trans community, including actress Candis Cayne who ripped Trump a new one. Carmen, however, comes in peace, and hopes 45 or his peeps are down to start a conversation with her.

Yes, he broke bread with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with highly publicized Oval Office visits, but let's be honest -- Trump inviting Carmen, Caitlyn Jenner or anyone in the transgender community to the White House seems far-fetched.

Ball's in his court.