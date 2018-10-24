Kanye West Up for 'Best Rock Song' and Performance at the Grammys

Kanye West Gunning for Rock 'n' Roll Grammy

Kanye West is gunning for another title ... the new king of rock 'n' roll.

Sources close to West tell us his team at Def Jam submitted Kanye for "Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Performance" for his song "Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)" with Kid Cudi for a Grammy. The song is one of 7 from the duo's "Kids See Ghosts" album.

We're told the submissions have already made it through the screening process and were sent out on the first round ballot to voters. If Kanye's submissions snag enough support in the first round, they'll be nominated and up for the awards.

He's got a point ... 'Freeee' sounds like a rock song, loaded with heavy drums and guitars with vocals from Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign.

Our sources say Kanye's also been submitted for "Producer of the Year" -- you'll remember he did 5 albums in 5 weeks -- and his albums with Pusha T (Rap Album) and Teyana Taylor (R&B Album) are up for Grammys as well.

Bottom line -- Kanye could be ... the next Mick Jagger?