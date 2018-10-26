Queen Elizabeth Mourns Loss of Faithful Companion

Queen Elizabeth Mourns Loss of Whisper, Her Last Corgi Dog

Queen Elizabeth is in mourning after her faithful companion died at Windsor Castle ... people knew it was coming but it's still a heartbreaking loss.

The Queen's beloved Corgi, Whisper, has passed after an interesting 12-year run at life.

Q.E. adopted the pooch from a former staffer back in 2016. The staffer died and the Queen adopted Whisper. It's her second big loss ... her other Corgi, Willow, died earlier this year.

The 92-year-old monarch still has 2 other dogs to keep her company. And, also Prince Philip.