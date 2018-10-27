Tekashi69 Enjoying My Freedom ... I'm A Family Man Now

Tekashi69 Celebrates Daughter's Birthday After Getting Probation in Child Sex Case

Tekashi69 is making the most of his new lease on life, celebrating his daughter's birthday only hours after avoiding jail time in his child sex case.

Tekashi is digging his newfound freedom ... and thanking God for allowing him to be there for Saraiyah's 3rd bday.

Tekashi and baby mama Sara went with a unicorm theme for the bday bash, and the proud daddy looked thrilled to be spending some quality time with his fam. He's definitely got reason to celebrate.

As we reported ... 6ix9ine got a huge break Friday in his child sex case, getting off with 4 years probation ... which is exactly what the rapper's team was hoping for.

It was an eventful day all around for Tekashi ... after his sentencing, gunfire erupted at his dinner meeting at a restaurant in midtown NYC, and one of his bodyguards was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

But, it looks like everything turned around in time for the family milestone.