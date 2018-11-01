Kate Hudson & Bradley Cooper Team Up for Halloween Parent Duties

Kate Hudson & Bradley Cooper Tag Team Trick-or-Treat Duties!!!

Bradley Cooper and Kate Hudson aren't about that Hollywood bar scene -- scoring candy bars with the kiddos is more of their thing.

Bradley and Kate teamed up on Halloween in Brentwood for a little trick-or-treating ... with Kate's BF, Danny Fujikawa, also in tow. Bradley sure got in the spirit with a bear costume as he happily carried his 1-year-old daughter, Lea, on his shoulders.

Hard to tell what Kate and Danny were going for -- comfy PJs maybe? Anyway, their daughter, Rani, is only a month old -- too young for candy hunting -- but they ushered some other kids ... probably relatives. Knocking on a door with 2 huge movie stars behind ya has to help score better candy, right?

Hopefully no candy corn. #WorstHalloweenCandyEver

Cute pics, and a reminder of simpler times ... when Halloween was for kids.