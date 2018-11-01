Mac Miller Emotions Pour Out at Tribute Show ... Chance, Travis, Mayer & SZA Show Love Onstage

Mac Miller Tribute Concert Turns into Emotional Night for Family, Friends and Fans

Mac Miller's gotta be feeling the love after his closest friends and thousands of his fans celebrated his life and his music with a concert in L.A.

The tribute show, "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life," went off without a hitch, and was filled with some emotional moments courtesy of Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, John Mayer, SZA, ScHoolboy Q and many more.

All the artists gathered at L.A.'s Greek Theatre either played Mac's songs or songs about him ... and the giant screen onstage was filled with photos and videos of Mac all night.

Mayer played Mac's "Small Worlds" and told the crowd he was "really nervous" doing it. Chance and several others choked up while thanking Mac for his music, friendship and opportunities in the biz. As SZA put it, "Without Mac, there would be no me. God bless you, we love you so much, Mac."

The show came to a very emotional close -- all the artists joined Mac's family onstage, and Vince Staples and Mayer comforted his mom -- as a video clip of Mac performing "Best Day Ever" played on the screen.