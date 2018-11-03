Kendall Jenner Rebounding with Ben Simmons After 76ers Game

Kendall Jenner Rebounding with Ben Simmons After 76ers Game

EXCLUSIVE

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons -- Round 2?!?!?

Sure seems like it, because the two got together for some private 1-on-1 time after the 76ers played the Clippers in Philadelphia this week ... and we've got the video.

Remember, Kendall and Ben broke things off in September after she was spotted kissing Anwar Hadid in a nightclub ... despite being in a relationship with Simmons for months.

It appeared the two had moved on -- until Thursday night, when Kendall showed up at Ben's game at Wells Fargo Center. Witnesses say Kendall had a private suite and tons of security.

After the game, security cleared an exit route for her, so she could slyly meet up with Simmons in the player parking lot after the game without anyone seeing.

But, there were fans who could catch the action from up above in the arena -- and you can see in the video Ben was waiting for Kendall with a super clean sprinter van -- and only he and Kendall get inside.

So, the question ... reconciling? Thinking about reconciling? Or, just one fun night in Philly?

All in all, Simmons had a pretty good Thursday night -- the 76ers beat the Clippers 122 to 113.