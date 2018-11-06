TMZ

Triple H Gnarly Injury Pic After Tearing Chest Muscle

11/6/2018 5:57 AM PST

Triple H Reveals Gnarly Injury Pic After Tearing Chest Muscle

Breaking News

Triple H went to Saudi Arabia ... and all he got was this lousy pectoral injury!!!

GOOD LORD!!!

The WWE superstar suffered a pectoral tear during the pay-per-view show in Riyadh last week during a tag team between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction

Despite the injury, the 49-year-old legend finished the match -- and even put Kane into his trademark Pedigree finishing move. 

But, the damage to his chest was pretty bad -- you can see the discoloration in his right pec ... it's bad. 

The good news, Triple H scheduled surgery for Tuesday morning and he'll hopefully make a full recovery. 

Wrestling -- still think it's fake? 

Triple H isn't exactly a full-time wrestler anymore -- but he's been known to getting in the ring and mixing it up every now and then. 

Wrestlemania 35 in New Jersey is still 5 months away so there's hope he'll be healthy enough to slap someone around on April 7. 

