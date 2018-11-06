Ski Mask the Slump God Slams Vic Mensa for XXXTentacion BET Diss

Ski Mask the Slump God Vic Mensa Should Stay in Hiding ... After XXXTentacion Diss

EXCLUSIVE

Vic Mensa would be wise to remain out of the public eye until he does a full mea culpa for dissing XXXTentacion at the BET Awards ... so says one of the late rapper's best buds.

We got Ski Mask the Slump God Monday night leaving LAX and he took aim at Vic for calling out XXX's domestic abuse allegations during his BET freestyle ... with the dude's mother in the crowd. The move caught tons of backlash, and Ski Mask says rightfully so.

He even takes it a step further, saying Vic should probably duck Ski Mask and the rest of XXX's friends until he issues a proper apology to the slain MC's mom.

Vic has already dropped a new song addressing the controversy, which he interestingly called "Empathy." It might be too little, too late for Ski Mask and co. though.

As they put it ... until that real apology comes, keep hiding. Also ... check out Ski Mask's defense of XXX allegedly confessing to beating his girlfriend on tape, and how he reconciles that with what Vic did. Hint ... he's a little biased.