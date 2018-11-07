Jim Tressel on Anthony Gonzalez, NFL Experience Will Make Him Great Politician

Jim Tressel Stoked for Anthony Gonzalez NFL Experience Will Make Him Great Politician

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel says he's THRILLED his former player Anthony Gonzalez was elected to Congress Tuesday night ... saying he'd been planning for a political career ever since he was in the NFL.

The 34-year-old wide receiver -- who was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1st round of the 2007 NFL Draft -- was running for Congress in Ohio's 16th District (as a Republican) and WON!

Tressel -- who also worked as a consultant with the Colts while AG was on the team -- says he's convinced Gonzalez will be spectacular in his new role.

"I think anyone that becomes a 1st round draft choice in the NFL doesn’t just do it on talent and anyone that becomes a U.S. congressman doesn’t do it just by showing up," Tressel said.

"The hard work he put into preparing himself for both things, the hard work he has most recently put in on the campaign trail ... he’s there for the people and he’ll be tireless."

He added, "It’s just an exciting time for our country to have a young guy like that who's got the best interests of the people in mind to be going to serve in tough times."

"It’s not easy to serve in Congress. There’s nothing easy about it. They got a guy going there for all the right reasons."

As for Anthony's football career, he was pretty good until knee injuries forced him to retire in 2012.