Veterinarian 'Saves' Swan from Traffic As it Crosses Street

Swan Song Vet Saves Wayward Bird from Traffic ... Or Did He???

Here's a little ditty about a swan that got saved by a vet with a big heart -- or, at least, that's one version of what you're about to see.

The swan was crossing a rainy street in the English town of Guildford -- IN the crosswalk, mind you -- when Prof. Noel Fitzpatrick, a local veterinary surgeon, sprung into action.

Fitzpatrick was afraid the swan was seconds from getting run over, so he followed the wandering bird ... gathered it up in his tweed (naturally) jacket and returned it to a nearby waterway. Yay!!! What a hero, right?

Alternate theory: The poor bird was walking crosstown to meet up with his wife -- swans mate for life, remember -- when the Professor intercepted him. Probably set the poor guy back at least 30 minutes, his wife got pissed and left him. Reverse 'Notebook.' Just sayin'.

The end.