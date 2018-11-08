Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Heaven On Earth Angels Hit The Runway

Victoria's Secret Angels Hit The Runway During Fashion Show

It's the moment we've been waiting all year for ... the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and we've got a ton of pics of the hottest models on the planet doing what they do best ... looking absolutely stunning in lingerie!

The super sexy runway show went down Thursday night in New York City, with Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Josie Canseco, Josephine Skriver and tons of other dimes ﻿﻿absolutely killing it in bras, panties and those famous wings. Seriously, what else do we need to say?

Adriana Lima walked the runway one last time before hanging up her wings after two decades as a VS model ... and she totally slayed her going out party.

There were over 60 models strutting around and leaving little to the imagination, so we guarantee you'll find something to pique your interest ... go ahead and click through the shots and thank us later.

Enjoy!