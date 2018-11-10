Kanye West Red (Hair) Alert It's Been a Tough Week

Kanye West Shows Off Red Hair in Midst of Shooting and Wildfire Scare

Kanye West's stepping out for the first time since the music video shooting scare ... with red hair.

Ye was out in L.A. Saturday afternoon with a new hairdo that was presumably for his music video shoot with Tekashi69. As we've reported ... Kanye and Tekashi were in the Beverly Hills mansion getting ready to film when gunfire erupted, prompting Ye to immediately bounce.

Cops are on the hunt for the shooters who were caught on video spraying the mansion with bullets. As if that wasn't scary enough ... Kanye's also had to deal with the California wildfire that's torched nearly a million acres.

We broke the story ... the fire burning out of control reached the estate of Kim and Kanye, who were forced to evacuate.