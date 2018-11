Jeff Ross TMZ Interview Halted ... Biker Hit by Car

Jeff Ross TMZ Interview Halted When Biker Hit By Car

EXCLUSIVE

Jeff Ross had just left Craig's restaurant Saturday night in WeHo when he started talking to our photog about the California wildfires when suddenly the sound of a crash brought everything to a screeching halt.

A biker got hit by a car just outside the restaurant. It's a dicey street on any given night, with lots of traffic and lots to look at.

The biker didn't seem badly hurt, but it was serious enough for an ambulance to come and take her to the ER.