Hundreds of Animals Rescued from Raging CA Wildfires

Hundreds of scared animals were helplessly fending for themselves in the midst of the raging California wildfires, that is until an army of humans descended on the ravaged areas to save them.

Check out the video ... tortoises, sheep, a llama, a rabbit, a mini-horse, chickens and an alpaca are all beneficiaries of the rescue effort.

There were scores of horses that had to be abandoned because their owners almost had to immediately evacuate. Many of the horses were tagged and let free, with the hope they would find their way to safety and then reunite with their owners.

It was treacherous work trying to save the animals ... many of which were scared and skittish.

A number of groups, including the Animal Hope and Wellness foundation had volunteers out and about trying to save the helpless creatures.

Former Playboy Playmate Jayde Nicole was among the cadre of volunteers, and she describes the difficulties of the rescue effort.