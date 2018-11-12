Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Malibu Home Destroyed ... In California Wildfires

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Lost their Malibu Home in California Wildfires

Miley Cyrus understandably says she's devastated after becoming one of the thousands of Californians who lost their homes in the wildfires around the state.

Miley says she, along with fiance Liam Hemsworth and their pets, escaped safely but the house has been reduced to rubble.

She tweeted, "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong."

Gerard Butler and Camille Grammer also lost their Malibu homes over the weekend.

At least 177 homes have been destroyed in SoCal by the fires and, in Northern California, more than 6,000 homes were lost -- in fact the entire town of Paradise has been wiped off the map.

At least 31 people have died from the fires.