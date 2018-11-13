Donnell Rawlings on Stan Lee I Cameo'd for Stan in 'Spider-Man 2' ... RIP to a Legend

Donnell Rawlings Remembers Stan Lee With Hilarious 'Spider-Man 2' Story

EXCLUSIVE

Stan Lee was supposed to deliver one of the most memorable lines in "Spider-Man 2," according to Donnell Rawlings ... who ended up replacing the late Marvel legend.

We got Don at LAX soon after we broke the news that Stan had passed away, and he had a hilarious story for us about his cameo in the original "Spider-Man" sequel. In case you've forgotten, Donnell briefly shows up when Tobey Maguire goes swinging with pizzas in hand.

According to Donnell, Stan was set to drop the classic line ... but, apparently, he'd fallen ill during filming and Don got tapped instead. He even reenacts the "Oscar-worthy" scene for our camera guy, and does a pretty good job at recapturing the magic.

BTW, Stan did end up making a cameo in 'SM2,' but it was a non-speaking part. He was notorious for showing up in the Marvel movies ... someway, somehow.

Like we first told you ... Stan was rushed to Cedars-Sinai by ambulance from his Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning, and he died at the hospital.

He was 95.

RIP