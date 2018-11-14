Cardi B Performing, Twerking at Big Pandora Event in New York City

Cardi B Shaking it Up for Pandora

Cardi B shook things up Tuesday night in NYC, headlining an event for Pandora and twerking in Gold Medal Olympian fashion.

It makes sense Cardi was the star of Pandora Beyond ... she's got more than a billion streams on Pandora. "Bodak Yellow" has been played over 214 million times. And, get this ... 8.1 million people have created a Cardi B station on Pandora.

She's popular everywhere, but her strongest market is New York City and her biggest growth market is Houston.

Cardi's on fire right now. She's one of the judges on the upcoming Netflix hip-hop music competition series, "Rhythm + Flow." The other judges are T.I. and Chance the Rapper. John Legend is the Executive Producer.

She's clearly figured out how to juggle her career with mommyhood ... Kulture is now 4 months old ... they grow up so fast.

And, you may recall, Cardi was really pissed at TMZ a few weeks back. We're not sure, but judging from our video it seems like things are okay now ... possibly ... maybe.