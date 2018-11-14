Dallas Woman Left in Coma After Botched Nose Job Procedure in Mexico

Dallas Woman Left in Coma After Botched Nose Job in Mexico

Breaking News

A Dallas woman who went to Mexico for a nose job is now fighting for her life after the botched procedure put her in a coma ... and may very well leave her as a vegetable.

Real estate agent Laura Avila traveled to Ciudad Juarez last month to save some cash on the plastic surgery, as it's significantly cheaper there. Her attorney, Larry Friedman, tells TMZ the anesthesia used on her was administered incorrectly ... and way too early.

We're told the clinic staff left Laura under anesthesia for hours because the head doc was running late. As a result, Laura suffered severe brain swelling and went into a coma.

Laura was stuck in Mexico for 8 days before her family could finally transfer her to a hospital in El Paso, TX, where doctors revealed she'd have to be kept alive with breathing tubes and machines, or be taken off life support. The family now wants a second opinion in Dallas.

The problem ... we're told they're having trouble getting Laura admitted to a facility in Dallas, because she reportedly lacks insurance. The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs.

Friedman tells us ... "We don't need any guarantees from anyone, we just want better diagnosis and treatment."