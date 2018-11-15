Jerry Rice Says Eli Manning Ain't A Hall Of Famer, He's Not Good Enough

Jerry Rice Eli Manning Ain't A Hall Of Famer ... He's Not Good Enough

Jerry Rice says there's no debate in his mind ... Eli Manning doesn't belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"When I’m judging a player, I’m looking what he brings to the table. And, what I see with Eli Manning, there’s not consistency.”

The NFL's best-ever WR simply doesn't think Manning's good enough -- especially when compared to a true HOF quarterback like Drew Brees.

"I would think that Drew Brees is going to be a shoo-in," Rice said on the "Joe, Lo & Dibs" show on 95.7 The Game earlier this week.

"Eli? There’s a chance of him getting in, but I’m not going to say he’s a true Hall of Famer.”

Of course, the debate has REALLY heated up over the last two years -- given how terrible Eli has looked at the end of an up-and-down career.

On one hand ... dude does have two Super Bowl rings on his resume -- but on the other ... he's thrown 234 career picks and owns just a 113-110 all-time, win-loss record.

Some say the 2 'ships trump everything ... but not Jerry.

"I don’t see Eli as a Hall of Famer. Drew Brees, I do.”