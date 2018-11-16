Brett Kavanaugh Looking Thrilled Beside Fellow Supreme Court Justices, Including RBG

Brett Kavanaugh Part Of The Gang ... Hanging With RBG & Co.

Brett Kavanaugh is wearing his emotions on his sleeve again ... this time the newest member of the United States Supreme Court is looking pretty thrilled to be sitting with other Justices, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Kavanaugh popped a squat next to Neil Gorsuch, and the two men appointed by President Trump looked buddy-buddy as several Justices sat in on an event for the Medal of Freedom.

RBG also showed up, seemingly indestructible. She hardly missed a beat after falling and breaking 3 ribs.

No word on whether Kavanaugh is planning to crush a few beers with Gorsuch and RBG after the ceremony.