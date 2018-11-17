Fergie and Josh Duhamel Share Warm Embrace Despite Separation

Fergie and Josh Duhamel We Can Still Have Feeling ... Despite Separation

Fergie and Josh Duhamel separated last year, but there are clearly still warm feelings between the two.

Check out the pic taken Friday after a parent-teacher meeting in L.A. for their 5-year-old son AxlTrue enough ... just because they share an embrace it doesn't mean they're back together, but they clearly show a united front.

Josh and Fergie, who got hitched in 2009, announced their separation last year.

Great to see how separation and divorce don't automatically pit people against each other. Well done.