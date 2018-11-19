Blac Chyna Buy My New Skin Lightening Cream!

Blac Chyna Partnering with Skin Lightening Company

Blac Chyna ﻿is cashing in on a beauty product -- a controversial one -- she says she's been using for skin care ... TMZ has learned.

BC is partnering with Whitenicious by Dencia to roll out something called "Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream." It goes for $250 per jar, and the jar is studded with Swarovski crystals ... so ya know it's fancy.

The cream is being marketed to men and women of all skin types. Blac Chyna's reps tell TMZ ... BC's been using Whitenicious dark spot corrector for a few years to deal with her hyperpigmentation.

We're told Chyna felt this was a good deal for her because a lot of women of color suffer from skin issues. True enough, however, skin lightening products have also come under fire from critics who think they feed into a European beauty standard ... aka "the lighter the better."

Think baseball great Sammy Sosa.

As we reported, BC is currently getting $0 in child support from Rob Kardashian -- still, she ain't hurting for money, and she's now added an additional revenue stream.