Kim & Kanye's House Photo Makes it Clear ... Private Firefighting Team Saved Neighborhood

Photo Shows How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Firefighting Team Saved Neighborhood

Pictures don't lie ... and now it's clear how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West saved their neighborhood by hiring a private team of firefighters.

Kimye's home in Hidden Hills stands intact and unscathed from the disastrous Woolsey fire ... but only by feet. The torched field is a testament to the proximity of the fire.

As we first reported ... Kim and Kanye hired a team of private firefighters to battle the blaze after the fire started to creep up on their pad. The house sits at the end of a cul-de-sac ... if their place went up in flames, it would have started a devastating domino effect on the rest of the neighborhood.

The move paid off big time 'cause Kim and Kanye's $60 million house -- along with countless others on the block -- were saved. But, as you can see, catastrophe came THIS close.