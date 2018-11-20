Shaquille O'Neal The 'Shaq-A-Claus' Origin Story Will Melt Your Cold, Cold Heart

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Amazing Reason He Created 'Shaq-A-Claus'

For the 26th year in a row, Shaq-A-Claus is coming to town -- giving out thousands of toys to kids in need -- and the Big Fella's reason for launching the program is DEFINITELY gonna give you the feels.

Shaquille O'Neal joined the guys on "TMZ Live" and explained how he started his Shaq-A-Claus initiative back in 1992 after someone very special to him asked to borrow money to buy gifts for underprivileged kids.

The NBA legend was so moved, he opened up his bank account -- and got a moving truck (he doesn't really fit in your standard sleigh) -- and brought Christmas gifts to kids with nothing under the tree.

This year, Shaq says he's teaming up with Zappos -- the shoe giant -- to make the program bigger than ever before.

Zappos is essentially offering to cover shipping costs to donate toys through its website -- and will match toy donations on Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

Shaq explained, "I know what it's like to wake up and not get one, single toy on Christmas and I don't want any child to have to go through that."