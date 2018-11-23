'7th Heaven' Star Beverley Mitchell Reveals Twins Miscarriage Earlier This Year

'7th Heaven' Beverley Mitchell Miscarried Twins Earlier This Year

"7th Heaven" star Beverley Mitchell coped with a huge loss earlier this year after miscarrying twins.

Beverley made the stunning announcement with a Thanksgiving Day post on her blog "Growing Up Hollywood." She said she was naturally excited when she found out "a few months back" she was pregnant with twins. But, only a few weeks later, Beverley found out "our new dream of our growing family came crashing down" after learning about the miscarriage.

The 37-year-old actress and mother of 2 said she was puzzled by the experience given she had 2 healthy pregnancies before, but soon realized, after opening up to others, that miscarriages sadly happen.

Beverley encouraged others to open up about their experiences and not suffer in silence. She said it's time "to remove the stigma miscarriages happen," and it's "nothing to be ashamed of."