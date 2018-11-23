Paul Rodriguez I've Gotten Death Threats ... For Supporting Trump

Paul Rodriguez Says He's Gotten Death Threats for Supporting Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE

Paul Rodriguez says he's received death threats after "coming out of the closet" in support of Donald Trump.

The comedian told us Thursday at the Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip ... he's kinda sad people view political opponents as the enemy.

He says his support for Trump has to do with H20 ... specifically California water rights.

Rodriguez does say he doesn't agree with everything Trump does ... but on balance he's down with him.

As for Trump, almost incredibly, after being asked Thursday what he was giving thanks to on Thanksgiving ... he essentially thanked himself. BTW ... he's never visited the troops overseas, despite touting how much he's done for the military. Both unbelievable and believable, right?