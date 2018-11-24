Cardi B Visits Old Elementary School, Reunites with 1st Grade Teacher

Cardi B Visits Her Old Elementary School Draped in Bodak Orange

Cardi B must be feeling nostalgic, 'cause she ended up on taking a triumphant stroll down memory lane ... as in the block where she went to elementary school back in the day.

The Bronx-born MC hit up P.S. 128 Audubon earlier this month in NYC's Washington Heights neighborhood. Cardi did 3 years there ... 1st through 3rd grades -- and we're told she popped in unannounced during lunchtime ... rocking a sweet orange 'do.

The surprise drop-in also made for a sweet reunion between Cardi and her 1st-grade teacher, Yvette Coporan, who's still teaching at the school after all these years. They posed for a pic -- CB went duck face, while her teach opted for a more classic "CHEESE."

Obviously, Cardi's come a long way since those days -- as evidenced by her incredible success this year and, more recently, the sweet house she bought for her mom.

And, even though she's living in Atlanta these days with hubby Offset and baby Kulture -- it's great to see Cardi showing love for her roots, and her NYC education.

As they say in Washington Heights ... P.S. 128 forever!