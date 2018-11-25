Faith Evans Explains Her Song Choice for Kim Porter's Funeral Ceremony

Faith Evans Here's Why I Sang this Hymn ... At Kim Porter's Funeral

Faith Evans sang a beautiful rendition of an old hymn during Kim Porter's funeral -- but, sadly, it's one she says she's sung before to honor another member of Diddy's family.

We got Faith Sunday at LAX coming back from Kim's funeral service in Georgia and asked how she was holding up. You can see she's in pain even behind the sunglasses as she tells us she's doing alright following a heartfelt tribute and an emotional ceremony.

Our photog asks why she chose "His Eye is On the Sparrow" as her song of choice to honor Kim, and Faith says she went with something she'd previously performed at Diddy's grandmother's funeral back in the '90s. She also says it's a tune she'd sing to record label execs back in the day ... at Puff's request.

Most importantly, Faith gives us an idea of how Kim left her mark on the world and why so many people were touched by her passing. Sounds like Faith thinks Kim's purpose was more than fulfilled by the way she's remembering her here.

