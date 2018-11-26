'Last Tango in Paris' Director Bernardo Bertolucci Dead at 77

Bernardo Bertolucci 'Last Tango' Director Dead at 77

Oscar winner Bernardo Bertolucci -- who directed Marlon Brando in "Last Tango in Paris" -- died Monday at his home in Rome.

Bernardo was surrounded by his family when he passed, according to his office. No cause of death was released.

The Italian director, hailed as one of the country's best ever, made his name with 'Last Tango' in 1972 -- which was banned in several countries, including Italy, for its erotic and brutal sex scenes.

Despite the controversy, Bertolucci and Brando were both nominated for Oscars for the graphic film about a middle-aged man's sexual relationship with a much younger woman.

However, he didn't win an Academy Award until 1988's "The Last Emperor." Bernardo won the Oscars that year for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. His final feature film was "Me and You," a 2012 release in Italy.

He was also awarded lifetime achievement awards at the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals.

Bertolucci was 77.

RIP