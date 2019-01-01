Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Announce They're Expecting a Fourth Baby Girl

Kobe & Vanessa Bryant We're Having Another Kid And It's a Girl!!!

Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, are having another baby ... and it'll be a girl.

The couple made the announcement on their social media pages Sunday, with both parents' posts reading, "New year, new baby! Baby Mamba on the way 2019."

Vanessa added ... "Kobe and I are so happy to add another baby blessing to our family! Bianka will have a new baby sibling with and Natalia and Gianna are super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love."

As for Kobe, he wrote ... "Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka #blessed #bryantbunch #daddysprincesses #love #2019."

Kobe and Vanessa already have three daughters together -- Natalia, Gianna and Bianka ... aged 15, 12 and 2, respectively. KB and VB have been married since 2001.

