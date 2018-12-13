Jason Momoa Aquaman's Out, Tongues Out!!! For Fierce Haka Dance

Jason Momoa Opens 'Aquaman' Premiere by Performing Intense Haka with His Kids

Admit it ... Jason Momoa makes ya kinda love "Aquaman" -- instead of just mocking him like usual -- and, at the movie's premiere, he turned the fish talker into a full Polynesian badass.

Jason stomped back and forth outside the Chinese Theater as his buddies -- including his kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf -- lined up to perform the Haka ... a traditional Polynesian dance. You might have seen it done by Polynesian athletes before a competition.

You gotta see Jason's version 'cause it's really intense. So much so, he freakin' busted Aquaman's trident!! How ya gonna break the superhero's weapon at the premiere???

Let's just say, Jason was feeling it.

The only disappointing part of the video -- Jason's wearing shoes, something the islander rarely does. Never conform, bruh!