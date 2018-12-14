Michelle Obama Spreads Holiday Cheer with Santa Dance

Michelle Obama Dances with Santa Claus at Awesome Children's Event

Look out Mrs. Claus ... because Michelle Obama is cuttin' a rug with your hubby, and she does it just like a pro!!!

The former First Lady/best selling author visited Children's Hospital in Denver Thursday and made the event unforgettable for the kids. Check out the video ... she reads an Xmas tale to the kids and then invites them -- and Santa -- for a little dancing.

Michelle is on the road promoting her book ... "Becoming." We're not in the business of book reviews, but this autobiography is pretty amazing. It really does chronicle how a little girl living in the South Side of Chicago navigated life and eventually found her way -- and her voice -- in the White House.