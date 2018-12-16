Offset Appears Onstage at Cardi B Rolling Loud Concert and Begs Her to Take Him Back

Cardi B Offset Stops Her Show ... I Want You Back, Babe!!!

Offset threw what seemed on the surface like a Hail Mary, by slinking on stage at the Rolling Loud Concert as headliner Cardi B performed her set, but something's off.

Cardi was a few songs into her performance Saturday night in L.A. at the Banc of California Stadium Grounds, when suddenly a sign made of roses was rolled out on stage that said, "Take Me Back Cardi." Offset then appeared out of nowhere.

He told Cardi, the crowd and the world ... "I just want to tell you I'm sorry, babe."

It looks like Cardi wasn't having any of it. But, here's the thing ... how would the venue allow Offset -- whom Cardi has kicked to the curb after the whole cheating thing -- to just appear on stage and hijack her performance?

After the show, Cardi B posted a warning on Instagram ... to be respectful of Offset during what was a difficult time for them. She said she's not getting back with her estranged hubby, but wants people to lay off him ... even referencing Pete Davidson to show how bullying can torment an individual.

It wasn't all frustration for Offset. After the show, his record label gifted him a super sweet Rolls Royce.