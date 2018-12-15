Offset There's a Silver Lining ... To My Split with Cardi

Offset Hits Up Club for His Birthday Party without Cardi B

Offset celebrated his 27th birthday in high, sparkling fashion ... and the prized present was clear to all.

Offset hit up Poppy in WeHo in the wee hours of Saturday ... wearing a Swarovski crystal mask were told it cost around $11,000.

You couldn't tell from what went down inside that Offset was still pining away for a reconciliation with Cardi B.

But, earlier in the night he was begging for his wife to take him back. He makes it clear his birthday wish is forgiveness, after embarrassing Cardi B and breaking her heart.

When he leaves the club he talks a bit about turning 27, saying he "beat the statistics." And, of course, he couldn't drive off without showing off some pretty insane bling.

Happy birthday.