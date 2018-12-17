Lil Pump Blasted for Mocking Asians in Preview of 'Butterfly Doors'

Lil Pump Blasted for Mocking Asians

Lil Pump gave his fans a preview of his new track ... and enraged a bunch of people in the process with a racist gesture mocking Asians.

The rapper posted this video Sunday previewing "Butterfly Doors" and he's getting skewered for the lyrics. He raps, "Butterfly door, they call me Yao Ming cause my eyes real low. Ching Chong." Pump then makes a racist gesture similar to what got a Houston Astros player suspended by MLB for 5 games.

Pump's video has amassed more than 2.5 million views and Asians are fuming ... flooding Pump's comments section in Chinese, demanding he "Apologize to us."

Others wrote, "Kiss my ass" and "Why are you so confident about your disgusting songs and gestures?Oh man, I think I need to wash my ears after listening [to] your f***ing words as a great Asian."

Pump was getting blasted on Twitter too. One person replied to the video saying, "I was gonna say this could be a banger until I heard the ching chong yikes."

The backlash comes 3 days after Pump was arrested in Miami.