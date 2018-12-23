Indonesian Tsunami Captured on Video During Concert and Some Band Member Dead

Indonesian Tsunami Captured on Video During Concert ... Hundreds Dead

The deadly tsunami that has killed more than 220 people was captured as it hit, in a video that shows a concert decimated by the fierce wave.

The band, Seventeen, was performing at a beach resort in Tanjung Lesung, Indonesia when the tsunami struck. You see the stage collapse as audience members run for their lives.

The lead singer now says their manager and bassist died. Three other band members are missing.

The tsunami hit Saturday night, after an underwater landslide triggered a volcanic eruption.

The force of the tsunami was devastating, with 20 foot waves pounding and destroying everything in its path.

The tsunami destroyed more than 500 homes, 9 hotels, 60 restaurants and 350 boats.

This is not the first tsunami that has hit the country. In 2004, hundreds of thousands of people were killed after a tsunami hit shore. The country still doesn't have a proper tsunami warning system, and this one hit without warning.