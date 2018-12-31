'Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar Donates $5,000 to Family of KTLA's Chris Burrous

'Big Bang Theory' Star Donates $5,000 ... To Family of Late TV Anchor Chris Burrous

"Big Bang Theory" star Kunal Nayyar is making one big gesture ... because he's one of several people who have donated to the family of late TV news anchor and reporter Chris Burrous.

Kunal donated $5,000 to Burrous' family Sunday, the largest donation yet on the GoFundMe account. The page was set up to help Chris' wife, Mai, and 9-year-old daughter, Isabella, cover funeral costs and other expenses in the wake of the popular KTLA anchor's shocking death.

Chris was found unresponsive in a Glendale hotel Dec. 27, and police say his death is being investigated as a possible overdose.

Kunal is one of 1,330 people who have donated to the GoFundMe, which in 2 days has already raised $62,419 toward its $75k goal.