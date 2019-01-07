Chrissy Metz Says She Did NOT Call Alison Brie a Bitch on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Chrissy Metz Come On, People ... I Didn't Call Alison Brie a Bitch

Chrissy Metz could not be clearer ... she did NOT call Alison Brie a bitch on the Golden Globes red carpet ... she called her a babe.

We got Chrissy leaving an after-party Sunday night in WeHo at Delilah ... and she scoffed at the notion she would shade her fellow actress like that.

As the rain poured down, our photog asked Chrissy about the semi-off-mic passing comment, and she squarely dismissed what some people say they heard. The comments came during a Facebook Live pre-show hosted by AJ Gibson and Missi Pyle. It actually seems Chrissy started making her comment and trailed off because she was conscious of the mic.

For Allison's part, she said afterward, "Nothing but love for @chrissymetz !! Rumors can't keep us down!"