Anthony Anderson Dubs Himself 'Ghetto MacGyver' After Pulling Diamond from Drain

Anthony Anderson Drops Diamond in Drain ... Ghetto MacGyver to the Rescue!!!

Anthony Anderson really coulda used a Swiss Army Knife after dropping a diamond in a shower drain, but since he dubbed himself "Ghetto MacGyver" ... Q-tips, dental floss and a broken comb were all he needed for the mission.

The "Black-ish" star is in Rome, where he perfectly executed "Operation Save Diamond Earring" at the Waldorf Astoria Resort. After his diamond earring went down the drain, he recorded the whole rescue effort.

You gotta watch the video ... Anthony was kinda pissed there were no wire hangers in the room to use during the operation -- but he made due with everything else he could find in the bathroom.

Anthony said he wanted the whole mission on video just in case it failed -- for insurance purposes -- but more than anything it's just entertaining to watch him try to keep a steady hand. Anyone remember playing Operation?

Anthony captioned the video, "I'm naked, wet and soapy! I did the best I could with two Q tips, a comb and dental floss to save my diamond." He included #justakidfromcompton #ghettomcgyver #diamondsareforever #adventuresinrome #rome.

