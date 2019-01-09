Crab Boat Featured on 'Deadliest Catch' Capsizes, Killing 3 Crew Members

'Deadliest Catch' 3 Dead After Crab Boat Capsizes

A sea vessel featured on "Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove" capsized in treacherous waters ... tragically killing 3 fishermen.

According to reports ... the U.S. Coast Guard was escorting the Mary B II commercial crab boat Tuesday night around 10 PM off the coast of Newport, Oregon. The boat capsized during the escort in 12 to 14-foot seas while crossing Yaquina Bay bar and there was an immediate rescue effort.

Sadly, the Coast Guard was unable to save the 3 crew members onboard. KGW8 reports the bodies of 2 of the 3 fishermen were recovered, but the third is still trapped inside the sunken boat.

The Mary B II was featured on the Discovery show, and the premise of 'Dungeon Cove' revolves around the danger of crossing the Newport bar with a full load of crab ... which is apparently what led to this accident.