The Rock Rips 'Generation Snowflake' for Looking for Reasons to be Offended

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's got a big problem with people who have problems with everything, because he thinks they're crapping on the freedom of speech.

The Rock says there are way too many people in this generation who are looking for reasons to be offended, and they can't handle simple disagreements. According to England's Daily Star, he says, "I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it."

Johnson believes that's the beauty of democracy, adding ... "So many good people fought for freedom and equality - but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended."

The Rock concedes it's a good thing today's society is much more tolerant, accepting and progressive, but believes the whining ways of "generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”

It's interesting, because the mega movie star doesn't mention any specific examples, but you have to wonder if the recent Oscars fiasco with his buddy, Kevin Hart, fueled his rant.

