Jimmy Fallon Takes 'Tonight Show' to Puerto Rico to Aid in Relief Effort

Jimmy Fallon took his show on the road to help the Puerto Rico recovery effort and did a little dancing on the way.

Jimmy was there for a series of performances of "Hamilton" ... to raise money in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Fallon danced in the street and played with the daughter of Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello.

Jimmy shot a video with Puerto Rican-born rapper Bad Bunny to the song, "MIA."

As for the "Hamilton" performances ... tickets are going for $10 a pop and the proceeds go to the support of Puerto Rican artists.