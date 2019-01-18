Ben Shapiro Says Nobody Who's Pro-Life Would Kill Baby Hitler

Ben Shapiro Here's How Pro-Lifers Would Deal with Baby Hitler

Conservative talk show host Ben Shapiro's got some interesting thoughts on baby Hitler.

Ben's at March for Life in D.C. Friday -- joining the annual rally of pro-life folks who oppose the practice and legality of abortion -- and he dropped his take on the age-old question -- If you could go back in time and kill Hitler as a baby, would you do it?

Shapiro says it's actually a no-brainer for anyone who's truly pro-life ... because the key word here is "baby."

Ya gotta check out Ben's explanation of the hypothetical situation but, if he had his way as a pro-life time traveler ... perhaps the name Hitler nowadays wouldn't be such a bad thing.