R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Claims He Was Abusive in Their Marriage

R. Kelly's ex-wife says the stories on "Surviving R. Kelly" rang true to her because of what she says she went through with the singer -- including alleged abuse in all forms.

Andrea Kelly went on "Good Morning Britain" after appearing on Lifetime's docuseries, and she told hosts Piers Morgan and Susana Reid that R. Kelly abused her verbally, emotionally, physically, sexually ... and, as of late she claims, financially as well by cutting off child support.

Morgan asks her point blank if she believes the women and believes he's a serial abuser -- to which Andrea says she believes R. Kelly is an abuser ... but refuses to either confirm or deny the women's claims as she didn't experience them herself.

The 'GMB' hosts also ask R. Kelly's daughter, Joann, how she feels about her dad ... and she says she's torn because there's still love there on her end.

Definitely a more toned down take than when she called him a "monster" on social media, but it's clear the family is going through a hard time in the midst of the scandal.