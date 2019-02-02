Bow Wow Arrested for Assault and Battery on Woman in Atlanta

Bow Wow was arrested in Atlanta early Saturday morning for allegedly beating a woman ... a woman who was also arrested for allegedly beating him.
ATL cops tell TMZ, there was some sort of dispute between Bow Wow and the woman at 4:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived, the woman claimed Bow Wow assaulted her. He claimed it was the opposite.
Both, Bow Wow and the woman, sustained visible, minor injuries.
Police identified the woman as Leslie Holden. We cannot find any relationship between her and Bow Wow.
Cops couldn't figure out which one was the true aggressor, so they arrested both and charged them with misdemeanor battery.
Ladies in town for the Super Bowl don’t forget... My mother is having her @shoptasteonline “SIP & SHOP” today!!! 1pm-7pm Fri & Sat. #shopping #food #drinks pic.twitter.com/KA4G15nLEV— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 1, 2019
Bow Wow had been promoting a Super Bowl pop-up shop for his mom during Super Bowl weekend.