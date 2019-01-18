Bow Wow Says Soulja Boy Paved The Way For Current Wave of Rap Artists

Bow Wow Bow Down To Soulja Boy!!! He Created Today's Rappers

Bow Wow ﻿is backing up his buddy, Soulja Boy, in a big way ... because he says today's generation of rappers owes everything to Soulja's trailblazing ways!

We got Bow Wow at LAX Friday, and he started throwing some huge bones in Soulja's direction ... praising SB's charisma and trash-talking skills, then giving him major props for paving the way for a new generation of rap artists.

As you know, Soulja's been running his mouth nonstop ... trashing Tyga, Kanye West, Famous Dex and even Yeezy's political pal, Donald Trump ... all while hyping up his new video game console.

Bow Wow, who's been boys with Soulja forever, says his friend's media blitz isn't some elaborate marketing scheme ... it's just the Soulja Boy we all know and love.