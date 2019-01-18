Soulja Boy Says He Loves Travis Scott For Taking Kylie Jenner From Tyga

Soulja Boy Travis Scott 'Took Tyga's Bitch' ... 'I Love That N*****!!!'

Soulja Boy ﻿continues to throw big shade at Tyga ... hyping up Travis Scott for stealing away Tyga's ex, Kylie Jenner!!!

We got Soulja Boy in NYC Thursday, and he started bashing tons of rappers ... with rapid-fire insults directed at Tyga, Famous Dex and Kanye West. Hell, even Kanye's buddy, Donald Trump, couldn't escape Soulja's wrath!

Soulja says Travis isn't making a mistake by performing at the Super Bowl halftime show despite backlash from big names like Common ... and it seems Travis can do no wrong in Soulja's eyes, because he applauds TS for taking "Tyga's bitch!"

As you know ... Soulja and Tyga have been beefing all week over who had the bigger comeback in 2018, and the "Crank That" rapper is more than willing to pick a few more fights.

Watch ... Soulja pisses all over Yeezys, disses Dex and trashes Tyga, all while promoting himself and taking credit for making music go digital.