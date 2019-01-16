Common NFL Doesn't Support Black People ... 'I'm with Kap'

Common Says NFL Doesn't Support Black People, 'I'm with Kap'

EXCLUSIVE

Common says he loves Travis Scott -- but really wishes the guy would PULL OUT of the Super Bowl halftime show over the way the league has treated Colin Kaepernick.

"I ain't with supporting the NFL," Common told us ... "They don't really support black people."

"Kaepernick said he's standing up for people who are being shot down, black and brown. The NFL basically blackballed him. They've shown how they feel about us for real."

Common says he respects the NFL players -- his beef is squarely with the owners.

As for Travis Scott, Common says ... "He's a dope dude, but I really don't want to support none of that stuff."

"Travis is doing what he's gotta do ... I feel like man, I wish he wouldn't [do the halftime show] to be honest."

Common says he has great respect for artists like Rihanna who have reportedly turned down the NFL in a show of support to Colin.

"All I know is that I'm supporting Kaepernick," Common added ... "I just want you to know that."

As we previously reported, Travis Scott reached out to Colin to discuss the Super Bowl halftime show before he officially signed on.

The two men had a cordial conversation but Colin explained why he would NOT give Travis his blessing to perform.

Travis negotiated with the NFL to have $500,000 donated to Van Jones' social justice organization in exchange for his participation -- and ultimately, Scott felt it was worth it.